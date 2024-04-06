PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Cut to $146.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $146.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PVH from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.00.

PVH stock opened at $108.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.87 and a 200-day moving average of $107.08. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.20%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

PVH announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PVH by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

