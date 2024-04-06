QUASA (QUA) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. QUASA has a total market cap of $150,511.86 and $289.47 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00014284 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00020693 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001565 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $68,011.82 or 0.99982959 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011031 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00127908 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000065 BTC.

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00127654 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $174.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

