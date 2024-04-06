Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.68

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$28.68 and last traded at C$28.68, with a volume of 601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.91.

Quebecor Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.22.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

