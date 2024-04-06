Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$33.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$42.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$34.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins raised their price target on Quebecor from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.53.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on QBR.B

Quebecor Trading Up 2.7 %

About Quebecor

QBR.B opened at C$29.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.66. Quebecor has a one year low of C$27.25 and a one year high of C$35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38.

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.