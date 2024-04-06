Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$33.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$42.00.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$34.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins raised their price target on Quebecor from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.53.
Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.
