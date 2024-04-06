Raymond James Cuts Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target to $35.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMRC. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Ameresco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMRC

Ameresco Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 302.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.