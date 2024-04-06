Raymond James Cuts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $610.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $630.00 to $610.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $575.45.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA opened at $444.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $527.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.85. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

See Also

