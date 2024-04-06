RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

RCM Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

RCMT stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. RCM Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.73.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 71.41% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $71.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that RCM Technologies will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 1,400 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,600 shares in the company, valued at $14,515,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies in the third quarter worth $372,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 16.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 40.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 67,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RCM Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

