Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Regional Management in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $240.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 41.17 and a quick ratio of 41.16.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. Regional Management had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $141.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 475,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,692,151.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 34.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 43.0% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 15.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, engages in the provision of various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans secured by non-essential household goods and/or vehicles; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

