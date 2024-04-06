Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Holdings Decreased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of Reliance worth $87,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Reliance by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 77,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Reliance by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Reliance by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Reliance during the 4th quarter worth $4,081,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Reliance by 27,948.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Activity at Reliance

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,592.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,592.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,996 shares of company stock valued at $27,603,878. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of Reliance stock traded up $3.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $340.04. The stock had a trading volume of 182,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.52. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.12 and a fifty-two week high of $341.59.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Reliance’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

