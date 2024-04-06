Reviewing Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) & Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF)

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) and Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Astrotech and Firan Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrotech -515.23% -23.57% -22.21% Firan Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Astrotech and Firan Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrotech $750,000.00 21.65 -$9.64 million ($6.30) -1.52 Firan Technology Group N/A N/A N/A $0.06 69.06

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Firan Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Astrotech. Astrotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Firan Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

24.4% of Astrotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Firan Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Astrotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Astrotech and Firan Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Firan Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Firan Technology Group beats Astrotech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders. In addition, it develops AgLAB-1000, a mass spectrometer for use in the hemp and cannabis market. Further, the company develops BreathTest-1000, a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compound metabolites found in a person's breath. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products. The company also provides cockpit lighting power supply, cursor-controlled device, integrated switch panel/keyboards/bezels, backlit control panels and assemblies, aerospace chassis and assembly, and line replaceable unit/cockpit assemblies. The company was formerly known as Circuit World Corporation and changed its name to Firan Technology Group Corporation in May 2004. Firan Technology Group Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

