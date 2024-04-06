Reviewing Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) and Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG)

Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) and Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ion Beam Applications and Bone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ion Beam Applications N/A N/A N/A Bone Biologics N/A -123.44% -82.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ion Beam Applications and Bone Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ion Beam Applications 0 0 0 0 N/A Bone Biologics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bone Biologics has a consensus target price of $67.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3,801.73%. Given Bone Biologics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bone Biologics is more favorable than Ion Beam Applications.

14.9% of Ion Beam Applications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ion Beam Applications and Bone Biologics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ion Beam Applications N/A N/A N/A $0.08 177.55 Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.49 million ($49.68) -0.03

Bone Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ion Beam Applications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Ion Beam Applications

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems. This segment also offers turnkey solutions for the treatment of cancer through the use of proton beams; and a line of cyclotrons used for the production of positron emission tomography or SPECT radioisotopes, as well as a line of industrial accelerators for sterilization and ionization. The Dosimetry segment provides solutions and services that enhances efficiency and minimizes errors in radiation therapy and medical imaging quality assurance and calibration procedures. The company has strategic research and development partnership with SCK CEN (Belgian nuclear research center) to enable the production of Actinimum-225 (225Ac), a novel radioisotope for the treatment of cancer; and an agreement with University of Pennsylvania for research in ConformalFLASH. It also has a research partnership with Particle Therapy Interuniversity Center Leuven for the development of ConformalFLASH1. Ion Beam Applications SA was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. Bone Biologics Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

