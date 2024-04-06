Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Down to $33.52

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.52, but opened at $28.59. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 322,548 shares changing hands.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $580.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.77 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 25.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 15,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $375,869.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,232,980 shares in the company, valued at $54,194,424.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 15,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $375,869.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,232,980 shares in the company, valued at $54,194,424.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $25,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,197,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,198,651.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,248 shares of company stock worth $2,340,413 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.