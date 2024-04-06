RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1289 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of RIV opened at $11.90 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $12.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

