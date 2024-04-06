Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Earns Hold Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $11.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.87.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.88. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $19,024,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,575 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,602,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,881 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

