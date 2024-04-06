Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Cut to $265.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $269.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ROK. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.00.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $279.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.40. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $252.11 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.