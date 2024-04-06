Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) and Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Head to Head Analysis

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) and Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Analyst Recommendations

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory 0 0 0 0 N/A Rogers Sugar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

50.3% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Rogers Sugar shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and Rogers Sugar's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory -14.88% -28.92% -18.21% Rogers Sugar N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and Rogers Sugar's revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory $30.43 million 0.77 -$5.68 million ($0.68) -5.44 Rogers Sugar N/A N/A N/A $0.31 12.39

Rogers Sugar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rogers Sugar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rogers Sugar beats Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Durango, Colorado.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc. engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes. The company offers its maple syrup products under the The Maple Treat Corporation, Uncle Luke's, Great Northern, Decacer, and Highland Sugarworks brands. In addition, it markets its products to industrial, consumer, and liquid product markets under the Lantic name in Eastern Canada and Rogers name in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

