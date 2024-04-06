Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cormark raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$76.38.

Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$53.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.15 and a 52-week high of C$67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

