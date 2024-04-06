Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $543.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $430.03 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $548.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.79.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.58.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

