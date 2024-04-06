Roth Mkm Increases GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Price Target to $35.00

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GCT stock opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. GigaCloud Technology has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47.

In other GigaCloud Technology news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $35,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,148,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,178,792.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $35,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,148,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,178,792.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $79,879.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $847,991.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,287 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,135 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

