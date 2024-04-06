Royal Bank of Canada Boosts General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $325.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GD. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $278.08.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GD opened at $295.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $295.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.40.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $728,284,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in General Dynamics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,615,185,000 after buying an additional 1,755,276 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in General Dynamics by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after buying an additional 1,450,213 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 10,763.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 923,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,829,000 after purchasing an additional 915,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

