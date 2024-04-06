Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $329.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMGN. UBS Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. SVB Leerink cut Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $295.30.

AMGN stock opened at $269.95 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

