Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Hits New 12-Month High at $141.70

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $141.70 and last traded at $141.29, with a volume of 1659620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

