RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Shares Gap Down to $118.52

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $118.52, but opened at $115.57. RPM International shares last traded at $113.11, with a volume of 169,009 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. RPM International had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,933.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $254,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,547. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

