Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives $7.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

RSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Transactions at Rush Street Interactive

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

In other news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 22,743 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $132,591.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,145.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 22,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $132,591.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,145.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 38,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $225,545.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,797.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 286,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,252. Corporate insiders own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 357.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $7.31.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.50 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

