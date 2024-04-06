SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.21) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($6.77) EPS.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SABS opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 30,041 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.