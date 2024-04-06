Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Increases Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5355 per share by the energy company on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:SBR opened at $68.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average is $63.28. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $81.42.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The energy company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.20% and a return on equity of 1,059.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

