Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Increases Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5355 per share by the energy company on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSE:SBR opened at $68.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average is $63.28. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $81.42.
Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The energy company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.20% and a return on equity of 1,059.66%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust
About Sabine Royalty Trust
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sabine Royalty Trust
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.