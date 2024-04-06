Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th.

Sachem Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 104.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Sachem Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $3.61 on Friday. Sachem Capital has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $171.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sachem Capital

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,269,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after buying an additional 57,096 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 256.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 62,653 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 18.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Sachem Capital in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

