Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,806 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 0.9% of Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 892.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Bank of America boosted their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.97.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $301.91 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.85 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.87.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $2,538,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,193,919.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $2,538,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,193,919.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 913,175 shares of company stock valued at $262,199,146. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.