Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 166.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,198 shares during the period. Sanofi accounts for about 1.8% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,804,000 after acquiring an additional 249,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sanofi by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,199 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,404 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SNY stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.14. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $57.82.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sanofi

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.