Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $119.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $57.82.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SNY. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

