Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,053,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,316,000 after buying an additional 217,618 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $905,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 399,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after buying an additional 124,100 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 64,489 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Schrödinger

In related news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,217.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,651 shares of company stock worth $102,395. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schrödinger Price Performance

Schrödinger stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.92. 886,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,987. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.57. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.55.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.12 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SDGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

