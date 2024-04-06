Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Trading Up 4.4%

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.38 and last traded at $25.99. 419,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 888,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.55.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.12 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,317. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schrödinger news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,651 shares of company stock valued at $102,395 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 1,676.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

