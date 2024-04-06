Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by Northland Capital Management LLC

Northland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,114,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $66.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $67.52.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

