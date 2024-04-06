SDI Group (LON:SDI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $58.00

Shares of SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.74), with a volume of 143976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.77).

SDI Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 66.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 83.83. The firm has a market cap of £60.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,917.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephen Brown bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £9,940 ($12,478.03). Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

About SDI Group

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive camera for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and camera that have applications in astronomy and life science fields under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

