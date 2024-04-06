Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $62.17

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.17 and traded as high as $69.54. Sensient Technologies shares last traded at $67.54, with a volume of 104,659 shares changing hands.

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.20.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,688,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,617,000 after buying an additional 303,612 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after buying an additional 26,969 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 140,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

