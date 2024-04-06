SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Major Shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc Sells 8,566 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $197,874.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Friday, January 5th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 517,103 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $11,769,264.28.

SentinelOne Stock Up 3.3 %

SentinelOne stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 143.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SentinelOne

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.