ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 105.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 125.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.96.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW traded up $25.95 on Friday, reaching $783.50. 1,197,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,438. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.68 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $770.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $688.04. The company has a market cap of $160.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.