Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $421.60

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 421.60 ($5.29) and traded as high as GBX 421.80 ($5.30). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 421.60 ($5.29), with a volume of 3,062,759 shares traded.

Shaftesbury Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 421.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 421.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.78. The company has a market cap of £1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,277.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.82.

About Shaftesbury

(Get Free Report)

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.