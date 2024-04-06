Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,333 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Shell makes up 3.1% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $2,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average of $65.05. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $71.41.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

