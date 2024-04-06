Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $14.06. 985,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,452,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGML. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $69,703,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter worth $40,117,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth $17,608,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth $15,001,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth $9,605,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

