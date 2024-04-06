Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $66-69 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.17 million. Simulations Plus also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.660-0.680 EPS.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $47.70 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average is $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $952.57 million, a PE ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $720,288.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,641,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,440,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $720,288.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,641,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,440,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,791,788.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 2,626.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

