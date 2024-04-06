SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) is Clean Yield Group’s 9th Largest Position

Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the quarter. SJW Group accounts for about 2.4% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Clean Yield Group owned about 0.28% of SJW Group worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SJW Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SJW Group by 263.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SJW Group by 1,822.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in SJW Group during the second quarter worth $81,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.58. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $81.86.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $171.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.23 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SJW shares. StockNews.com cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

