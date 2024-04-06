Sky Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.0% during the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,396.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 14,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $8.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $713.72. 1,541,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,410. The company has a market capitalization of $316.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $476.75 and a 52-week high of $787.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $728.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $649.68.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,967,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $673.36.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

