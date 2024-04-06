Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.10.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $789,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,675,000 after acquiring an additional 338,820 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,533,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,827,170,000 after purchasing an additional 53,389 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $105.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.38. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

