Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Holdings Lifted by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. Smith & Nephew accounts for approximately 2.5% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 343.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,364,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,557,000 after buying an additional 1,830,965 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 691.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 803,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,623,000 after purchasing an additional 701,806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 519.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 693,516 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 2,242.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 630,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 103.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after purchasing an additional 510,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

SNN opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

