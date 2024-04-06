Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 225 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.45. The stock had a trading volume of 27,352,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,414,170. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

