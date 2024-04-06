Smith Salley & Associates Buys 1,649 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 151.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $115,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $796.00.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total value of $2,669,833.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,378 shares in the company, valued at $54,972,959.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.7 %

BLK stock traded up $5.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $797.56. The company had a trading volume of 685,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,315. The business has a 50-day moving average of $808.44 and a 200-day moving average of $748.10. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00. The stock has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

