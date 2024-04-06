Smith Salley & Associates Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.39. The stock had a trading volume of 554,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,757. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $221.31 and a 12-month high of $288.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.53 and its 200-day moving average is $259.07.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

