Smith Salley & Associates Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates' holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $2,055,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $73,461,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $13,773,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $440.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,512,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,918,384. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.78. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $309.89 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

