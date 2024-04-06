Smith Salley & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Smith Salley & Associates cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Aflac were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 471.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Get Our Latest Report on Aflac

Aflac Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE AFL traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $85.42. 1,884,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.26. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.17.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.